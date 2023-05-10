EPPJ track team battles injuries at Humphrey

HUMPHREY — In their final tuneup before districts, the Wolfpack track team were less than full strength Wednesday.

Competing at Humphrey, Blake Henn did not compete in his specialty, the shot put due to a shoulder injury. Myles Kittelson only competed in the 400 meter relay due to a muscle strain, according to Coach Sandi Henn. She said the boys relay again broke their school record in the 400 relay with a third place finish.

On the girls side, freshman Kayton Zwingman finished second in the 400 meter dash.

Clarkson/Leigh won the girls team title with 142 points followed by Elkhorn Valley 137.5, Humphrey St. Francis, 105, Riverside 98, Central Valley 69.5, HLHF, 37, Howells-Dodge 36, EPPJ 29 and LHNE 6.

On the boys side, Elkhorn Valley won with 134.5 points followed by Riverside 129, Howells-Dodge 115.5, Central Valley 82, Humphrey St. Francis 66, HLHF 50, EPPJ 40, Clarkson/Leigh 27, LHNE 15, CV-B 3 and HLHF-B 1.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.