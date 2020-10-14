EPPJ tops Wausa at Thursday Triangular

WAUSA — The Wolfpack varsity volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday night.

They held off an improved Wausa squad 25-23 and 25-21.

As is the case with many volleyball matches, victory or defeat is decided at the net. EPPJ had 16 kills on 49 swings, led by sophomore Skyler Meis with six, junior Lexi Bode had 5.

Freshman Ashlynne Charf had a big night on defense with four solo blocks.

Earlier in the evening, Chambers/Wheeler Central continued their dominance over the Wolfpack, winning 26-24 and 25-16. For complete game action, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.