EPPJ tops Southwest in five sets to open tourney play

LINCOLN — The Wolfpack volleyball team gave its fans a roller-coaster ride Thursday, defeating Southwest in the opening round of the Class D1 State Volleyball Tournament.

Elgin Public-Pope John fans were riding high winning the first two sets, then came down as Southwest won the next two sets, before riding high again by winning the fifth set. When it was all said and done, EPPJ claimed a 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25 and 15-10 victory over the Roughriders. “This game was a roller coaster,” Wolfpack Coach Jordynn Luettel told reporters after the match.

She said the key to the Wolfpack’s victory was perseverance. “They (EPPJ) don’t give up … They keep battling.”

