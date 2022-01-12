EPPJ tops Shamrocks

SPALDING — Maybe we should start calling the Wolfpack boys basketball team “bad boys.”

On Tuesday night, Jan. 4, they literally “stole” a victory against Spalding Academy, winning 67 to 41.

Jack Wemhoff & Co. forced the Shamrocks into 16 steals and caused 20 turnovers to claim a big victory. Wemhoff, a junior, had nine steals, many coming from a full-court press which the Shamrocks struggled to beat on a regular basis.

“Coach said we needed to anticipate that backside pass and we did it,” Wemhoff said about the game. “We did a pretty good job of that, anticipating that and it worked out well.” To catch all the highlights of the game, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.