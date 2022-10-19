EPPJ to face Twin Loup Thursday in state playoff

The Wolfpack will head west to start the post-season, having again made the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

With a 6-2 record (40.250 points), EPPJ will open the playoffs against another 6-2 team, Twin Valley. The game will be played at Taylor on Thursday night, Oct. 20, beginning at 6 p.m.

Twin Valley’s two losses this season came against Sandhills/Thedford (44 to 8) and last week to Central Valley (60 to 24). Their biggest win of the season came against Elm Creek (7-1). The score was 30 to 14.

As for the Wolfpack, they come into the playoffs having lost two of their last three games. The upside is the Wolfpack lost to two very good teams, unbeaten Ainsworth and St. Mary’s (6-2). In both games, the outcome was not decided until late in the fourth quarter.

This year’s Wolfpack team enters the playoffs with a better record than one year ago. Last year EPPJ was 5-3 entering the playoffs where they won three consecutive road games (St. Mary’s, Bloomfield and Johnson-Brock) before seeing their season come to an end against Sandhills/Thedford in the D2 semi-finals. Good luck Pack!