EPPJ to face Bees in playoffs Friday

The Wolfpack’s postseason march continues Friday with a second-round matchup against the Bloomfield Bees.

The game will be played at Bloomfield, beginning at 7 p.m.

EPPJ enters the contest with a 6-3 record, having defeated once-beaten O’Neill St. Mary’s 30 to 26 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bees come into the game with an 8-1 record, riding a five-game winning streak.

Bloomfield defeated Wausa 66 to 20 in the first round of the playoffs.

The teams had two common opponents during the season — Boyd County and St. Mary’s.

Each team beat Boyd County. EPPJ posted a 60 to 24 victory, Bloomfield won 46 to 0.

The Wolfpack twice played St. Mary’s, losing the season opener 28 to 7, then beating the Cardinals in the playoffs. Bloomfield hosted the Cardinals on Oct. 8 and handed them their only regular season loss, 28 to 22.

The Bee’s lone loss of the season came on Sept. 17 at Pender by the score of 70 to 44.

The Wolfpack’s losses during the season came to St. Mary’s, Humphrey St. Francis and Riverside.

With the playoff game being played at night, there’s sure to be a large contingent of EPPJ fans making the trek to Friday night’s game.

Go Wolfpack!