EPPJ takes third at N-V Invitaitonal

NIOBRARA — The Wolfpack finished third at the Niobrara-Verdigre Invite held May 5.

Neligh-Oakdale won the team title with a score of 360, Wausa was second at 378. The Wolfpack came in third at 394 followed by Niobrara-Verdigre 397, Stuart 400, Summerland 414, Boyd County 427 and Bloomfield 446.

Tim Atkinson of Boyd County was medalist with an 80, seven strokes better than second place Garret Belitz who carded an 87.

The Wolfpack’s best varsity round was turned in by senior Skylar Reestman who finished ninth with a (46-47) 93. Paiton Hoefer finished 15th with a (47-49) 96.

Rounding out EPPJ varsity scores were Austin Good (47-52) 99, Layne Bullock (54-52) 106 and Linus Borer (53-72) 125.

The Wolfpack had just one JV golfer compete. Sophomore Ethan Hinkle had an 18-hole score of 112.