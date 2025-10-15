EPPJ sweeps Cardinals, AC Thursday night

O’NEILL — In recent years O’Neill St. Mary’s has been a stumbling block for the Wolfpack girls teams. Not this year. EPPJ dominated the Cardinals Thursday night. Playing at O’Neill, the Wolfpack volleyball team defeated the Cardinals on their home court by the score of 25-14 and 25-20.

EPPJ hitters combined for 32 kills in the match as Jael Lammers and Braelyn Martinsen each had nine kills.

Earlier in the evening, EPPJ defeated Archangels Catholic 25-15, 17-25 and 25-22.

Archangels gave the Wolfpack all they could handle. But, in the end, EPPJ made enough big points to win the match.

Martinsen and Kayton Zwingman combined for 23 kills in the match. Lammers had nine kills in 19 swings. Gentry Zwingman, Brooke Kinney and Kittelson combined for 47 digs. G. Zwingman led in serve receive with 29.

