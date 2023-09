STUART — Elgin Public-Pope John split a pair of matches Thursday night.

Playing in a hot gymnasium, the Wolfpack lost a close first set and never found the winning formula as Stuart posted a 28-26 and 25-17 victory. Then, in the second match, EPPJ came back to dominate Chambers/Wheeler Central 25-11 and 25-4.

For all the details and statistics, see Wolfpack Sports on Page 6 of this week’s Elgin Review.