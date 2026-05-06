EPPJ sixth at NVC last week

SUMMERLAND — Simply put, it wasn’t their best day on the golf course.

The Wolfpack varsity golf team placed sixth out of seven varsity teams competing at the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament held here Thursday.

Wolfpack senior Karson Kallhoff led the team with an 18-hole score of 87 to finish eighth.

Keian Fischer of North Central shot a 72 to lead all golfers.

Teammate Riar LeZotte was one shot behind with a 73 followed by Collin Heiser, Stuart, 80; Jasper Metschke, CWC, 81; Carter Metschke, CWC, 81; Blaine Frizzel, NC, 81; Daniel Kluver Jr, CWC 86, Kallhoff; Bear Rea, Ainsworth, 90; and Carson Koch, Ainsworth, 90 to round out the top 10.

Competing on the varsity for EPPJ, and their scores, were Michael Selting 107, Gavin Kallhoff 95, Jarek Erickson 113 and Landyn Veik 105.

JV scores were Dannyka Smidt 117, Creighton Harkins 111 and Grady Drueke 118.

North Central won the team title with a score of 316 followed by CWC 342, N-V 370, Ainsworth 373, Stuart 385, EPPJ 394 and Boyd County 410.