EPPJ shuts down Cardinals 61 to 39

ELGIN — Taking the court at EHS for their final regular season home game, Elgin Public-Pope John were determined to give their fans another fast-paced 32 minutes of winning basketball. It didn’t matter on this night who the opponent was, the Wolfpack weren’t going to be denied as they blew out Randolph 61 to 39.

After one quarter, the Wolfpack trailed by one point. Over the next two quarters, EPPJ outscored Randolph 32 to 12.

Karson Kallhoff made four treys in the game and finished with 20 points. On this night he was ‘Mr. Outside.’

Playing the role of ‘Mr. Inside’ was sophomore Max Henn. He turned in one of his best offensive performances of the season, making seven of 11 shots and all four of his free throws.

With those two players ‘in the zone,’ Jarek Erickson did more than just score. Finishing with 10 points, Erickson dished nine assists, many to Henn.

The victory improved EPPJ’s record to 21-1 heading into another game against O’Neill St. Mary’s.

