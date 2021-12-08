EPPJ scores 41 2nd quarter points in Friday night victory on N-V

NIOBRARA — A 41-point second quarter provided all the cushion the Wolfpack would need Friday night as they went on to defeat Niobrara-Verdigre 72 to 46. The Wolfpack led 16 to 13 at the start of the second quarter. Then, over the course of the next eight minutes, outscored the Cougars 41 to 17 to take control of the contest between NVC schools.

Doing much of the damage for the Wolfpack was Paiton Hoefer. The junior made 13 of 17 field goal attempts and finished with 32 points. He was the only Wolfpack player to score in double figures.

Leading 57 to 30 to start the second half, the Wolfpack traded baskets with the Cougars for the rest of the game. A key to the victory was steals. Coach Michael Becker used a full-court press early and it led to many steals. The Wolfpack finished with 23 steals in the game, led by senior Colton Wright with five.

The victory boosts EPPJ’s record to 2-0. After playing at Neligh Tuesday night (too late for press time), EPPJ will be home for two games this weekend.