EPPJ runners shine at Albion

ALBION — Improvement.

It’s the one thing every coach looks for in the athletes on their team.

Wolfpack Cross Country Coach Tiffany Moser said she saw improvement by all four members of the team when they competed Friday at the cross country meet in Albion.

“I was excited to see the improvement that we’d have coming back to Albion and the crew did not let the toughness of the course control them. They each improved from the first time we came here and we even had Emma improve about 11 minutes. Her and Emma ran together and I loved seeing that because they really worked together to pull each other through.