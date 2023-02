ELGIN — Having defeated Niobrara-Verdigre earlier in the season, Elgin Public-Pope John showed it was no fluke, topping the Cougars 70 to 31 in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.

Playing Monday night at Elgin High School, the Wolfpack never trailed against the Cougars defense, building a 16 point lead after one quarter and never looking back.