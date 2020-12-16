EPPJ rolls past Lady Vikings

WAUSA — Elgin Public-Pope John took control of the game in the fourth quarter to defeat Wausa 55 to 34 in girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Leading 42 to 34 to start the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack held the Lady Vikings scoreless over the final eight minutes to claim their second victory of the season.

Free throws may have also factored into the Wolfpack’s victory. They made 21 of 34 from the charity stripe, Wausa connected on just four of 15.

The Wolfpack built up a 33 to 25 lead at halftime, then outscored the Vikings 22 to nine in the second half.

The Wolfpack were led by Kirsten Krebs and Ashlynne Charf, each with a double-double. Krebs led all scorers with 15 points, Charf tossed in 13. Skyler Meis and Keyera Eisenhauer each had nine.

Charf had 13 rebounds, Krebs added 12.

As a team, EPPJ outre-bounded their opponent 47 to 33.

Wausa was led in scoring by C. Schindler with 11.

EPPJ 55, Wausa 34

Wolfpack……16 17 9 13 — 55

Lady Vikings..11 14 9 0 — 34

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruter-bories 0-0 0-0 0, Taylynne Charf 0-2 1-2 1, Theanna Dunn 0-3 0-0 0, Ashlynne Charf 3-9 7-13 13, Skyler Meis 2-5 4-6 9, Kaylee Ramold 2-2 2-3 6, Kirsten Krebs 4-10 6-8 15, Brenna Martinsen 0-1 0-0 0, Keyera Eisenhauer 3-11 1-2 9, Baylee Busteed 0-2 0-0 0, Ally Selting 1-6 0-0 2, Ellie Ruterbories 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals: 15-51 21-34 55. Wausa team totals: 13-52 4-15 34. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 4-21 (Keyera Eisenhauer 2, Skyler Meis 1, Kirsten Krebs 1), Wausa 4-24.

Team statistics: Rebounds — 47 (Ashlynne Charf 13, Kirsten Krebs 12), Wausa 33. Assists — Wolfpack 8 (Ally Selting 2, Taylynne Charf 2), Wausa 6. Steals — Wolfpack 12 (Ashlynne Charf 3), Wausa 4. Turnovers — Wolfpack 12, Wausa 16.