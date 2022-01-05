EPPJ rallies from 14 down to win holiday tournament

MADISON — Down 10 points at halftime and still trailing after three quarters, the Wolfpack came all the way back to defeat Riverside 54 to 51 in the finals of the Madison Holiday Tournament.

“These guys do a good job sticking with the plan” Coach Michael Becker said about the Wolfpack. “It’s just a matter of putting the ball in the hole and we did that down the stretch.”

After a two-point basket by Tristan Nolan-Ray gave the Chargers a 49 to 46 lead with 4:23 to go in the game, Riverside would just score two more points the remainder of the game. For all the game highlights turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.