EPPJ outlasts Bobcats in thriller

STUART — In crunch time, with a chance to close out the set and the match, Elgin Public-Pope John found a way to defeat Summerland 25-21 and 30 to 28 Thursday night.

Playing their second match in the double triangular, EPPJ won the first set, but trailed for most of the second set.

Taking her second timeout with the Wolfpack trailing 22 to 17, EPPJ Coach Jordynn Luettel rallied the team.

“This set isn’t over,” she told the team in the huddle.

And it wasn’t.

For details on the rest of the action, see this week’s Elgin Review.