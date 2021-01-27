EPPJ notches 13th victory with win over Lady Huskies

ELGIN — Up 13 points in the third quarter and appearing to be headed for another victory, the lead disappeared. Final score: West Holt 47, EPPJ 44.

Playing in front of the biggest home crowd of the season, the Wolfpack saw their lead erode by a string of three-point shots by the Huskies early in the fourth quarter.

Four treys by the Huskies in a two-minute run at the start of the fourth quarter erased the Wolfpack’s lead.

The last of the treys, by Cameron Adkisson, knotted the score at 37-all.

The Wolfpack (8-8) capitalized on making five of six free throws building the lead back to five points, 42 to 37, with 4:57 left in the game.

The Huskies came back again with five unanswered points, the last three coming on a trey by Aaron Kraus to tie the score at 42-all.