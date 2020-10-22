EPPJ netters sweep Riverside, Neligh-Oakdale

ELGIN — The Wolfpack, playing their best volleyball of the season, swept Neligh-Oakdale and Riverside Tuesday night. Junior Lexi Bode had a big night against the Lady Warriors as she produced 11 kills in 22 swings.

EPPJ opened the triangular with a 25-15 and 25-13 victory over Riverside.

Senior Ally Selting led hitters with 10 kills in 24 swings. Taylynne Charf had 20 set assists in the match. To capture the full details of the game read this week’s edition of the edition of the Elgin Review.