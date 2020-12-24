EPPJ JV teams win Saturday

ELGIN — Playing a three-quarter game Saturday afternoon, the EPPJ JVs fell to Boyd County 36 to 24.

Ethan Hinkle led the Wolfpack with nine points followed by Myles Kittelson 7, Camryn Pelster and Dylon Lueking four points each.

Stats were provided by Coach Matt Koeppe.

The Wolfpack girls JV team defeated Boyd County 50 to 10 on Saturday afternoon.

According to information submitted by Coach Trent Ostransky, Baylee Busteed led EPPJ with 19 points followed by Emma Lea Ruterbories 0, Taylynne Charf 4, Brenna Martinsen 12, Keyera Eisenhauer 9, Grace Mace 0 and Ellie Ruterbories 2.