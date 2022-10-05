EPPJ injuries prove costly in 52-44 loss to AHS

AINSWORTH — Two undefeated teams slugged it out Friday afternoon. When the final second ticked off the clock, Ainsworth took down Elgin Public-Pope John 52 to 44.

A first half, dominated by the Wolfpack who were up 36 to 8 late in the second quarter, crumbled by injuries to two key EPPJ players (Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer) and a second half comeback by the Bulldogs.

Late in the second quarter, Wemhoff went down with a leg injury and was unable to return to action. Gone was the Wolfpack’s biggest offensive threat on the ground and, on defense, one of their leading tacklers.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, Hoefer went down with an elbow injury. At the time, EPPJ led 44 to 36.

With two starters sidelined by injuries, the Wolfpack were unable to hold off the Bulldogs who tied the score with 5:45 left in the game. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.