EPPJ hangs 68 on BC Spartans

ELGIN — Down eight points just seconds after the game began, Elgin Public-Pope John stormed back to claim a 68 to 22 victory over Boyd County.

Playing their first home game of the season Friday night, The Wolfpack lit up the Elgin Field scoreboard early and often en route to their first victory of the season.

The game started on an ominous note for the Wolfpack as the Spartans returned the opening kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown. Dillon Koenig mishandled the ball and the EPPJ coverage team overran the play. After Koenig broke the first tackle, he was on his way to the endzone.

Wolfpack fans didn’t have to wait long to cheer the team’s first touchdown. Starting their drive on their own 33-yard line, quarterback Paiton Hoefer went to the air and found freshman Blake Henn behind the defense for a touchdown. Jack Wemhoff added the two-point conversion to tie the score just 25 seconds after the game began.

Henn’s touchdown marked the start of 46 unanswered points by EPPJ.

The Spartans had no answer for the Wolfpack’s balanced attack. They couldn’t stop the run or the pass for much of the game. Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review to catch the full story.