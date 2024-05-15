NELIGH — In their final tuneup before districts, EPPJ golfers competed in a triangular Thursday at the Antelope Country Club.

The Wolfpack’s best score was turned in by junior Kellan Hoefer with a 49. One stroke behind him was senior Gage Thiessen with a 50. Jack Barlow carded a 52, Karson Kallhoff came in with a 54 and Michael Selting shot a 62.

Wolfpack JV scores were Gavin Kallhoff 60, Aiden Klein 63, Creighton Harkins 72 and Dannyka Smidt 75.

Fullerton Invite

Earlier in the week, EPPJ competed in the Fullerton Invite. Temperatures were in the high 60s and winds were blowing at 20+ miles per hour which made the course even more challenging.

Kallhoff led the Wolfpack with a (46-40) 86, one shot short of a medal. Hoefer posted a score of (41-48) 89. Other EPPJ scores were Gage Thiessen (51-55) 106, Michael Selting (53-57) 110 and Jack Barlow (63-66) 109.

AINSWORTH — The Wolfpack’s golf season came to an end Monday, May 13, competing at the D-3 District Golf Tournament.

EPPJ finished eight out of 15 teams at the tournament. The top three team efforts were Neligh-Oakdale 355, South Loup 365 and Anselmo-Merna 372. Other team scores were North Central 372, CWC 375, Ainsworth 392, Sandhills Valley 394, EPPJ 399, Burwell 403, Niobrara/Verdigre 427, Boyd County 431, Central Valley 475, Riverside 475, Stuart 540 and Sandhills/Thedford 3081.

For the Wolfpack, coached by Trent Ostransky and Andrew Childers, they were led by Junior Kellan Hoefer who shot a 93 to finish 18th.

Other EPPJ golfers’ scores were:

• 24th – Karson Kallhoff – 97

• 36th – Gage Thiessen – 104

• 39th – Michael Selting – 105

* 53rd – Jack Barlow – 115