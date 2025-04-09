EPPJ golfers battle at Fullerton

FULLERTON — The Wolfpack golf team started their season Tuesday, April 1, competing at a triangular at Pawnee Hills.

With limited practice prior to the first meet due to inclement weather, EPPJ golfers showed they could still be competitive.

Junior Karson Kallhoff led the team with a 46 over nine holes to finish fifth. Right behind Kallhoff was sophomore Michael Selting who carded a 52, good enough for 10th.

Other varsity scores on the cold, overcast day where winds were more than 20 miles per hour were Kellan Hoefer 59 (12th), Landyn Veik 60 (13th) and Gavin Kallhoff 60 (14th).

Medalist for the event was Fullerton’s Cayden Scheffler who finished with a 40, Cross County’s Brock Allen was one shot behind with a 41.

Cross County won the team competition with a score of 183, Fullerton finished with a 184 and EPPJ came in at 217.

Three Wolfpack JV golfers saw their first action of the season.

Dannyka Smidt posted a 68 followed by Creighton Harkins 71 and Molly Thiessen came in with an 81.

On Saturday, EPPJ will compete at the Plainview Invite.