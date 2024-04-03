EPPJ golf team ready to start the season

It hasn’t been easy, but the Wolfpack golf team is ready to start the season. Due to bad weather ( snow last week being the latest setback), the team is scheduled to begin the season this week. The Wolfpack are scheduled to compete Thursday at the Antelope Country Club and, on Saturday, at the Plainview Invitational. Making up the Wolfpack golf team this season are (front row, l-r): Assistant Coach Andrew Childers, Dannyka Smidt, Michael Selting, Jack Barlow, Aiden Klein and Head Coach Trent Ostransky. Back row: Creighton Harkins, Karson Kallhoff, Kellan Hoefer, Gage Thiessen and Gavin Kallhoff.