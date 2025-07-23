EPPJ golf team gets great grades



The EPPJ boys golf team was a recipient of the Nebraska Coaches Association 2024-2025 Currency Academic Excellence Award. They were able to finish the spring semester with a team GPA above 3.30! Just 15 schools in Class D received recognition. Congratulations! Team members this season were (front row, l-r): Gavin Kallhoff, Molly Thiessen, Dannyka Smidt and Kellan Hoefer. Back row: Karson Kallhoff, Creighton Harkins, Landyn Veik and Michael Selting.