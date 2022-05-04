EPPJ girls to play in “Showcase”

Invitations are rare for high school basketball tournaments which draw teams from across the state. So, when the opportunity presents itself, you seize the chance to see how you stack up against the best of the best.

Come January 7, 2023, Elgin Public-Pope John’s girls basketball team will be given the chance to do just that.

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase announced Sunday that the Wolfpack have been selected to play one of the day’s games. They will face the Alma Lady Cardinals. The game will take place Saturday morning with tip-off at 8:50 a.m.