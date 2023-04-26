EPPJ girls set new records during 2022/23 season

The basketball may have been put away, but the highlights of the Wolfpack girls greatest basketball season are still fresh.

On Thursday night, Wolfpack Coaches Randy Eisenhauer and Trent Ostransky handed out end-of-the-season awards.

In a ceremony which lasted approximately 30 minutes, there was much to celebrate and much to look forward to in the coming year.

The Wolfpack saw their season come to an end in the first round of the Class D1 Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. The team ended the season with a 22-5 record which is a new Wolfpack record for most wins in a season.

Eisenhauer shared stories about the season, some of which made the team bond closer together. The motto for the season was “Stay Hungry,” he said. Each year the team has had that motto they have reached the state tournament.

Letter winners were sophomores Kate Furstenau and Sara Bode; juniors Ellie Ruterbories, Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer and Brenna Martinsen; and seniors Maddie Kolm, Taylynne Charf and Skyler Meis. Both Taylynne Charf and Meis are four-year letter winners.

Earning participation awards were players’ Kayton Zwingman, Callie Heithoff, Laia Domingo, Seli Tadesse and player/manager Kyndall Busteed.

Recognized as student managers were Brystol Buschow, Kierestyn Eisenhauer, Gemma Miller, Molly Thiessen and Gentry Zwingman.

For more information on team and individual records and awards, see this week’s Elgin Review.