EPPJ girls fall to Queen Bees for just second loss of the season

ELGIN — They may be called the Queen Bees, but they’re not. On Saturday afternoon, Bloomfield came to Elgin and ‘stole’ a victory away from the Wolfpack, 73 to 51.

Steal after steal the Queen Bees made seemed to turn into points as Bloomfield stayed unbeaten (12-0).

The Wolfpack fell behind early, came back to take a one-point lead, 19 to 18, after one quarter.

EPPJ trailed 16 to 5 with 3:39 to go in the first quarter, then outscored Bloomfield 14 to two to close out the quarter. Keying the comeback was junior Braelyn Martinsen who had nine points in the quarter.

“Our girls came back. I can’t question that all year,” Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. “They’ve done a good job coming back and fighting in the second half. Tonight, we didn’t have an answer … we just didn’t get things going our way.”

Behind Kennedy and Madison Mlady, Bloomfield pulled away. They broke the game wide-open in the third quarter. The duo combined for 48 points in the game (Kennedy had 30, Madison had 18).

The Wolfpack were outscored 19 to three at the start of the third quarter and try as they might, EPPJ was never able to close the gap the rest of the way.

Bloomfield went on to outscore EPPJ 25 to seven to take a 56 to 36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Eisenhauer said the Wolfpack gave up too many offensive rebounds. “It’s tough to win any game (when that happens).”

