EPPJ gals post second win over CWC Renegades

BARTLETT — It may have been a cold February night, but the Wolfpack were ‘hot’ inside the gymnasium, defeating the Lady Renegades 60 to 32 Tuesday night.

Playing the first of two games to wrap up the regular season, EPPJ did not disappoint their faithful followers, nearly doubling the score on CWC.

A fast start, at both ends of the court, allowed the Wolfpack to never trail in a game between neighboring schools.

For more than seven minutes in the opening quarter, EPPJ’s defensive pressure, a constant during this winning season, held CWC scoreless. With 40 seconds left in the quarter, CWC’s Ella Moses got her team on the board by making one of two free throws. That made the score 19 to one.

