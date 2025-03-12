EPPJ faces ‘win or go home’ game Thursday

In just one day, the Elgin Public-Pope John boys basketball team will begin their quest for a something which has eluded the Wolfpack since joining forces more than 10 years ago – a state championship.

The long, hard road which began in November is set to come to fruition this week as they play amongst the best in Class D2 at the NSAA Boys State Tournament in Lincoln.

There, under the bright lights at the Devaney Sports Center Thursday night, the #6 seeded Wolfpack will face #3 seeded Wynot in the first round starting at 7:45 p.m., in a ‘win or go home’ matchup. There, the Wolfpack’s late season surge will be put to the test against the Blue Devils who come into the tournament with a 19-7 record.

After enduring a five-game losing streak in January, EPPJ has won seven of its last nine games and enters the tournament with a 16-10 record. Six of the Wolfpack’s losses have come against teams who will also be playing this week at the state tournament (Wausa, Fullerton, Stuart, West Holt and O’Neill St. Mary’s-2). It marks only the second time since the formation of the co-op between EHS and PJCC that the boys team has made it to state.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.