EPPJ edges Summerland in opening round of NVC Tourney

ELGIN — EPPJ’s run to the NVC championship game started on Monday night, October 16, with a five-set victory over Summerland.

Twice the Wolfpack trailed by a set before winning the match by the score of 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-4.

Summerland swept Santee in three sets to advance to face the Wolfpack. The Bobcats were already warmed up and never trailed in winning the first set. They then split the next two sets. In Set #4, the Bobcats cut EPPJ’s lead to 20 to 19. The Wolfpack, behind kills from Ashlynne Charf and Sara Bode, closed out the set with a five-to-one run.

Fatigue finally caught up to the Bobcats in Set #5. EPPJ jumped out to a 10 to one lead. Charf had two kills and a solo block while teammates Bode, Chloe Henn and Camry Kittelson also contributed kills.

EPPJ’s final five points include an ace serve by Kate Furstenau, a solo block by Kayton Zwingman and another kill from Charf.

For more, see this week’s Elgin Review.