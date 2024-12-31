EPPJ defeats LDNE

MADISON — They had no chance.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast (LDNE) succumbed to the Wolfpack’s mighty defensive effort Friday afternoon, falling 61 to 35 in the opening round of the Madison Holiday Tournament.

Picking up their fifth victory of the season, EPPJ outscored the Cougars in all four quarters to leave no doubt who was the better team on this day.

Junior Karson Kallhoff sparked the Wolfpack early on with seven points as the Wolfpack took a 17 to 12 lead.

LDNE attempted to make a game of it, keeping pace with the Wolfpack in the second quarter and trailed by just seven points, 30 to 23, at halftime. Kallhoff finished the game with 21 points, connecting on nine of 16 field goal attempts.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review.