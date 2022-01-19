EPPJ crushes WInside 71-28

ELGIN — Two teams going in opposite directions met Saturday evening on the basketball court. The streaking Wolfpack improved their winning streak to nine games with a 71 to 28 victory over Winside.

EPPJ held the Wildcats to single digit scoring in the first and second quarters. At the other end of the court the Wolfpack were scoring most of their points on layups and inside baskets to take a 49 to 10 lead at halftime.

Once the Wolfpack took a 40-point lead just 70 seconds into the third quarter, the running clock quickly wrapped up the game.

Over the final two quarters EPPJ outscored Winside 22 to 18. EPPJ Coach Michael Becker cleared the bench early to allow reserves plenty of playing time. Myles Kittelson came off the bench to score.