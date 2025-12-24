EPPJ boys rally to defeat Falcons 49 to 41

TILDEN — Games between good teams are usually won in the fourth quarter. On Tuesday night the Wolfpack trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter. Coach Matt Euse told the team it was time to take control. The result? EPPJ pulled away to defeat EV 49 to 41.

Jarek Erickson scored eight of the team’s first 10 points in the fourth quarter (Michael Selting had the other two) as the Wolfpack build a six-point lead.

Twice the Falcons would cut the lead to three points and twice the Wolfpack answered with Max Henn’s putback and free throw. Then, Erickson and Karson Kallhoff closed out the game making seven of eight free throws.

Erickson finished with a game-high 19 points, going five of 10 from the field and making seven of eight free throws. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists. Selting finished with 11 points, Henn had 10 and Kallhoff added nine.

Thursday action

Single digits in December are usually associated with wind chills and low temperatures.

On Thursday night, the Wolfpack (7-0) defeated Boyd County 53 to 30. EPPJ allowed just five points in the first half as they built a 26 to five lead. Boyd County finally broke into double-digit scoring midway through the third quarter as the Wolfpack took a commanding 45 to 11 lead.

Freshman Jayvin Erickson led a balanced Wolfpack attack with 14 points, Max Henn had 13 and teammate Karson Kallhoff added 10.

EPPJ 49, Elkhorn Valley 41

Wolfpack…………7 14 8 20 — 49

Falcons…………..11 8 14 8 — 41

Wolfpack — Michael Selting 5-12 1-1 11, Karson Kallhoff 3-10 2-2 9, Evin Pelster 0-1 0-0 0, Jarek Erickson 5-10 7-8 19, Max Henn 4-6 2-6 10, Jayvin Erickson 0-3 0-0 0. Team totals: 17-42 12-17 49. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-13 (Ja. Erickson 2, Kallhoff 1). Elkhorn Valley team totals: 16-50 3-4 41. Three-point shots — EV 6-21.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 28 (Henn 14, Ja. Erickson 9), Elkhorn Valley 24. Assists — Wolfpack 6 (Ja. Erickson 3), Elkhorn Valley NA. Steals — Wolfpack 6 (Selting 3), Elkhorn Valley 1. Turnovers — EPPJ 7, Elkhorn Valley 6.

EPPJ 53, Boyd County 30

Wolfpack…………13 13 19 8 — 53

Spartans………….4 1 6 19 — 30

Wolfpack — Michael Selting 2-7 0-0 6, Karson Kallhoff 4-7 0-0 10, Evin Pelster 0-4 0-2 0, Brayden Burenheide 1-4 0-0 2, Jarek Erickson 3-5 2-2 8, Max Henn 6-9 1-2 13, Braedon Hinkle 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Preister 0-0 0-0 0, Justice Blecher 0-0 0-0 0, Jayvin Erickson 5-9 1-1 14. Team totals: 21-45 4-7 53. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 7-21 (Jv. Erickson 3, Selting 2, Kallhoff 2). Boyd County team totals: 11-45 5-6 30. Three-point shots — Boyd County 3-19.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 37 (Ja. Erickson 9, Kallhoff 9, Henn 9), Boyd County 19. Assists — Wolfpack 15 (Ja. Erickson 5), Boyd County NA. Steals — Wolfpack 4 (Kallhoff 2), Boyd County NA. Turnovers — Wolfpack 15, Boyd County 10