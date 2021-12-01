EPPJ boys looking to build on last year’s success

ELGIN — By the end of last season, Elgin Public-Pope John had grown into one of the better basketball teams in the area. They reached the district finals before falling to Humphrey St. Francis.

Don’t let last season’s 13-13 record deceive you, the Wolfpack dropped eight games by eight points or less.

There’s good reason to believe EPPJ will be even better this season.

“We are excited for the upcoming season to build off of the strong finish we had last year,” Coach Michael Becker said as the team readies for the start of the season at home Thursday night.

“We have 22 kids out this year so we should be able to have some very competitive practices. With most of our returning letter winners coming back, we will lean on those returners early while we try to continue to build more and more depth as the season progresses.”

Letter winners back for another season are senior Colton Wright, juniors Paiton Hoefer, Jack Wemhoff, Camryn Pelster and Austin Good; and sophomores Nick Anderson and Blake Henn. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.