SUMMERLAND — The Wolfpack sent out all five of its varsity wrestlers Saturday to compete at the Summerland Invite and two returned home with medals.

Wolfpack junior Landyn Veik, continuing his streak of medal-winning performances, placed second in the 157-pound division. Teammate Justice Blecher returned to the medal platform, finishing fourth in the 215-pound division.

