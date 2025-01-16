EPPJ beats Bees by 14

BLOOMFIELD — Saturday night’s alright for fighting on the hardwood. On a night when the Wolfpack resorted to Bloomfield’s style of play, Elgin Public-Pope John’s boys team defeated the Bees 46 to 32.

Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse said he wanted the Wolfpack to get out and run the court at every opportunity, noting how he thought the team would put up 60 points against the Bees.

However, Bees’ Coach Gary Eisenhauer’s team limited those opportunities and the result was a sluggish game.

At times the Wolfpack would dominate their opponent. Such was the case for much of the first half. Junior Jarek Erickson scored all but one point for EPPJ in the first quarter as they jumped out to an 11 to 4 lead.

