EPPJ battles talented foes at NVC invite

O’NEILL – Points proved hard to come by for the Wolfpack boys and girls track teams competing Saturday at the Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field Invite held at Roger Brink Sports Complex in Atkinson.

North Central won the girls team title while West Holt edged Elkhorn Valley for the boys team championship. EPPJ finished 10th out of 11 teams in both the boys and girls team standings. Team standings for the girls were North Central 138, West Holt 134, St. Mary’s 76.5, Boyd County 76, Elkhorn Valley 50.5, Niobrara-Verdigre 49, Summerland 38, Stuart 35, CWC 32, EPPJ 21 and Neligh-Oakdale 13.

In the boys team race West Holt led with 119 points followed by Elkhorn Valley 118, Neligh-Oakdale 113, North Central 77, Summerland 50, St. Mary’s 40, CWC 39, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, Boyd County 28, EPPJ 23 and Stuart 17.

The Wolfpack girls were led by Jamie Dozler and Skyler Meis. Dozler placed third in the 300 meter hurdles while Meis finished third in the triple jump. The Wolfpack’s 400 meter relay team earned a fifth place medal. To read all about the Wolfpack success, turn to Elgin Review.