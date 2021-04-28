EPPJ 400 meter relay win gold at St. Mary’s Invite

O’NEILL — For the second time in a week, EPPJ found themselves in O’Neill competing in another track meet.

The St. Mary’s Invite was held Wednesday, April 21.

Unlike at the O’Neill Invite held on the 15th, gold medal performances were turned in by both the boys and girls.

The Wolfpack’s 400 meter relay teams each captured gold. The girls team consisted of Theanna Dunn, Jamie Dozler, Elise Ruterbories and Skyler Meis. They won in a time of 56.25 seconds.

Colton Wright, Corbin Kinney, Jack Wemhoff and Camryn Pelster won their 400 relay race in a time of 48.32 seconds.

Riverside won the boys team title with 111 points followed by St. Mary’s 105, Niobrara-Verdigre 71, Plainview 63, CWC 55, EPPJ 43, Spalding Academy 40, Boyd County 29 and Santee 8.

For the girls, St. Mary’s won with 116 points followed by Plainview 108, Boyd County 105, Niobrara-Verdigre 65, CWC 47, Riverside 29, EPPJ 26, Spalding Academy 21 and Santee 4.

Next up for EPPJ will be the Niobrara Valley Conference meet to be held Saturday, May 1, at Atkinson West Holt High School. For all the results turn to this weeks Elgin Review.