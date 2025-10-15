EPPJ ‘3’ hoping to qualify Thursday for State XC Meet

ELGIN — The goal this season for the Wolfpack cross country team has all along been to qualify a runner for the State Cross Country in Kearney.

EPPJ runners Samantha Stuhr, Jovie Borer and Matthew Kerkman will have their chance to do that this Thursday, October 16, at the D3 District Tournament to be held at the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course. The top 15 finishers in each 5K race will qualify for state.

Schools competing will be Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, CWC, Central Valley, Creighton, EPPJ, Elkhorn Valley, Newman Grove/St. Edward, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central, Ord, Osmond, Plainview, Riverside, Sandhills/Thedford, Stuart, Summerland, Twin Loup and Atkinson West Holt.

The girls race will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys race to follow.