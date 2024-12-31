Elkhorn Valley’s size, speed top EPPJ

ELGIN — Some nights you just don’t have it. Tuesday night, December 17, Elgin Public-Pope John girls faced off against Elkhorn Valley. Final score – Falcons 70, Wolfpack 36.

It marked one of the few times, in recent memory, where the Wolfpack just couldn’t keep pace with, on this night, a talented Elkhorn Valley team.

For the Wolfpack, they entered the game without their tallest player, 5’9” post player Mady Kurpgeweit. Her absence from the court allowed the Falcons to dominate.

Still, through the course of the game, there were plenty of highlights for the Wolfpack to build on for the rest of the season. Among them were:

• Senior Trissa Russell came off the bench to hit back-to-back baskets (including a trey) to only trail 19 to 11 after one quarter, this after the Falcons jumped out to a 7 to 0 lead to start the game.

• Senior Kate Furstenau had five-points during one stretch of the second quarter. Her trey cut the score to 30 to 16 in the final stages before halftime.

In the fourth quarter, a Furstenau two-pointer cut the Falcons’ lead to 58 to 28.

• Callie Heithoff had her best game of the season, accounting for 10 points and eight rebounds. Five of those 10 points came in the fourth quarter when she connected on her second trey then added two free throws with just under three minutes left in the game.

