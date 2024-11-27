Elgin’s Hometown Christmas celebration to be December 4

The temperatures are getting colder and the weatherman keeps hinting that moisture, in the form of snow, could be arriving soon. You know what that signals?

Yes, once again, we are entering the Christmas season and it’s time for Santa’s annual visit to kids and families in Elgin.

Santa will make his public pilgrimage to Elgin next Wednesday, December 4th. To coincide with his visit for the youngsters, the Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club has planned some special happenings that evening.

To help his visit run smoothly, families are to again sign up for a time with Santa online. Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C44AEA82FA5FCC70-53278344-elgins to choose your time slot4 p.m.: Santa will arrive at the Elgin Community Center with some help from the Elgin Rescue unit. He will listen to the wants of the youngsters (and a few parents). Photos of each grouping will be taken by The Elgin Review and be posted on facebook (likely later the next day) for the families’ use.

4 p.m. through 7 p.m.: Elgin Community Center will be serving chili and chicken noodle soups, ham and cheese sandwiches and a cookie for $9 as part of a Center fundraiser. Also, crafts will be available for youngsters – families are being asked to donate a non-perishable item or two that will be given to the food pantry for their patrons. Outside, all ages can enjoy a horse-drawn ride – they will be located on the south side of the Center.

7 p.m.: The evening will wrap up with the Christmas Parade down main street.

Last year, The Grinch tried to stop the parade but the Nebraska State Patrol came to the rescue and hauled the green menace away. Rest assured, he will try something again this year!

All are welcome to come out and enjoy the evening and celebrate Elgin’s Hometown Christmas.