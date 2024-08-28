Elgin’s Anne Meis re-elected to Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) held an election in July for board members in Districts 1 and 3, while the District 6 candidate ran unopposed. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

• District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce). Elgin’s Anne Meis won over Mike Korth of Randolph.

• District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington) Jay Hanson of Mead was the winner over Ruth Ready of Scribner.

• District 6 (Counties of Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer) Mike Tomes of Utica ran unopposed.

Meis will begin a new term after serving three consecutive terms on NSB. “I have learned so much about the soybean industry over the last nine years, and it is an honor to continue to serve and put this knowledge to work,” she said. “The industry is poised for growth as we see new crush facilities being built in Nebraska.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2024, and ending September 30, 2027. “Thank you to all the candidates who dedicated their time and energy to this year’s election,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director.