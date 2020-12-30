Elgin’s 2020 year in Review

The first six months of 2020 featured progress being made, and the beginning of a pandemic which swept across the nation and world. Here’s a look back at some of the events which were reported on the pages of The Elgin Review. The second half of the year will be featured in next week’s newspaper.

January

The Elgin City Council voted four-to-zero to accept the bid from Rutjens Construction for the water improvement project along Second Avenue in Elgin beginning in May.

Twenty-six students and a number of parents and chaperones from the Elgin community are set to travel to Washington D.C. for the annual rally the March for Life.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners approved a new solar farm to be built west of Elgin.

Students from Pope John, Elgin Public, and other schools and their dates danced the night away at the annual Win-ter Formal at the KC Hall.

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic held their National Honor Society Mass inducting four new members, Ashtyn Meis, Kaylee Ramold, Emma Mlnarik and Skylar Reestman.

St. John’s Men’s Club donates $500 to surrounding fire departments, including Elgin Volunteer Fire Department.

School District #18’s search for a new superintendent was completed with the announcement of Michael J. Brockhaus to fill the position.

The 20th Anniversary of Evening with Friends “Emerald Isle” had a big turnout where, in a sense, everyone was a winner.

February. For a full recap of the top stories of the past year, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.