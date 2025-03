Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Elgin Young n Lively organization will be holding an open house/reunion this Sunday, March 30.

Former members are invited to join current members in celebrating this milestone. Other ladies interested in joining the club are also invited. RSVP to Michele Reicks at (402) 843-8707. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center.