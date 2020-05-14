Elgin Swimming Pool opening date pushed back to June

ummer in many Nebraska communities is the opening of public swimming pools on Memorial Day weekend.

Here in Elgin, for many years, the pool has opened on the Monday of Memorial Day weekend.

At last month’s meeting of the Elgin City Council, the tentative date for the opening of the pool, the newest in the area, was to have been Monday, May 25.

Scratch that date off the calendar.

Due to concerns connected to the COVID-19 pandemic which has swept across the U.S. and the world, the council will wait until after their meeting on June 1 to set the date for the pool to open.

The pool has yet to be filled as the City waits for work to be done (painting) to specific areas of the pool which became an issue late in last year’s season.