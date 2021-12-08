Elgin Review Christmas contest to begin Sat.

This time of year, Christmas trees can be found in almost every home.

The Elgin Review will conduct a contest to determine the most popular tree in the community.

“Me and My Tree!” will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 11 on Facebook Live with Jessie Reestman showing off her Christmas tree. Viewers are then encouraged to show off their Christmas trees by posting a picture on the Review’s Facebook page. The first five who leave the comment “Pick me and my tree!” will be shown off in a Facebook Live presentation before Christmas. The family with the most ‘likes’ for their tree will receive a $50 gift certificate to Dean’s Market. See Jessie’s column on Page 10 and the ad on Page 11.