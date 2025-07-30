Elgin Rescue to host color run

There’s still one more big event in Elgin before the start of school begins to wrap up summer 2025.

The Elgin Rescue 5K Color Run will be held Sunday, August 10.

Registration will begin at 3:15 p.m. at Elgin City Park for the color run which is set to get underway at 4 p.m. All participants are strongly encouraged to wear white. Registration fee is $20.

The course will wind its way through Elgin before ending at the finish line at the park.

At 5 p.m., participants as well as Elgin residents are encouraged to come to the park to enjoy hot dogs, chips & water for a free will donation.

Also during that time, the new ambulance will be at the park for all to view.

For more information, contact rescue squad members Kari Schindler (402-380-1147) or Kimberly Young (402-843-8562).