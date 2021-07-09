Elgin Public Library to sponsor balloon artist July 16

Elgin Public Library will be hosting Balloon Adventures on Friday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

According to co-librarians Barb Bode and Dianne Gunderson, Balloon Adventures is an educational show that takes the audience on a journey of discovery to learn about some of the most interesting animals in the world.

During the show, the Adventurers believe the animals are real, making this show both fun and educational. The show will be free to the public however; a freewill offering will be available.

In advance of the show, Animal Adventurers will be offering balloon animals to purchase at the price of $2 each. For anyone wishing to purchase a balloon animal, they need to be ordered and paid for at the library by July 12. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please come and enjoy the program while supporting your local library.